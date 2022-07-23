StockNews.com Upgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Buy

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

NYSE:DOV opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $8,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

