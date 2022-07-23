StockNews.com Upgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to “Buy”

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKSH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

