Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $285.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $199.42 on Thursday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

