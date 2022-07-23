Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK) Shares Down 2.6%

Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Subversive Metaverse ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.