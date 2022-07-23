Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK) Shares Down 2.6%

Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.
Subversive Metaverse ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subversive Metaverse ETF (PUNK)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.