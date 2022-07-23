Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

