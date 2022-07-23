Summit Global Investments Sells 1,839 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.