Summit Insights Downgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

