Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) versus Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Financial Survey

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumo Logic and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 5 2 0 2.29 Adobe 0 6 21 0 2.78

Sumo Logic presently has a consensus price target of $13.07, indicating a potential upside of 77.84%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $489.31, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Adobe.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $242.13 million 3.51 -$123.36 million ($1.18) -6.23 Adobe $15.79 billion 11.92 $4.82 billion $10.24 39.25

This table compares Sumo Logic and Adobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -51.30% -26.10% -18.45% Adobe 29.29% 36.70% 19.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adobe beats Sumo Logic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.