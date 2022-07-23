Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Superior Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CVE:SGI opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$81.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.30 million during the quarter.

Superior Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.