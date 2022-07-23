Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading Up 0.3%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 167,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 69,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the first quarter worth $568,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 410,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

