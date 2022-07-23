S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.