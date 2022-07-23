S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
