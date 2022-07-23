T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Shares Down 3.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 6,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned 1.70% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

