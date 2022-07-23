T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Shares Down 3.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 6,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
T Stamp Trading Down 3.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70.
T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp
T Stamp Company Profile
T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T Stamp (IDAI)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.