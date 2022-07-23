Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

