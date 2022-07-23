Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

