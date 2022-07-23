Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

