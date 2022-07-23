TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.47.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,446.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,108 shares in the company, valued at C$2,509,833.76. In other news, Director Gregory Smith bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,446.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,108 shares in the company, valued at C$2,509,833.76. Also, Senior Officer Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 6,948 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$50,928.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,864.41. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

