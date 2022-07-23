TD Securities Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.95.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1320745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

