TD Securities Lowers Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$12.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.