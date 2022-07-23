TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 501.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.22 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

