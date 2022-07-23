Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Truist Financial

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

XLK opened at $137.22 on Thursday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $122.46 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $11,210,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 32,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

