Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Market Perform

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Traeger stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $417.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

