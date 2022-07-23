TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

