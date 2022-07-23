TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.
TELUS Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.