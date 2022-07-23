Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $59.54, but opened at $67.57. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 15,109 shares.

The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,783,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 200,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

