Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,175.00 at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.73 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $710.70 and a 200-day moving average of $855.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.