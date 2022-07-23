Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $815.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.73 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $855.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

