Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $950.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $900.00 to $950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $816.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $855.46. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.