The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,888,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 752,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,806,000 after purchasing an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

