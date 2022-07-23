The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Envista has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

