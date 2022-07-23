The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $4.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $450.98 million and a P/E ratio of -25.59.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

