The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1,325.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,691 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,013,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,256,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

