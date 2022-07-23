The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.42. The LGL Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 7,828 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.