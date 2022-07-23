The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.42. The LGL Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 7,828 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
