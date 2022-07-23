The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.