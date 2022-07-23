The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 398.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

