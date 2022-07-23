Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:THO opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

