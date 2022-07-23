TI Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TI Trust Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

AAPL stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

