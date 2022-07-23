TI Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TI Trust Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

