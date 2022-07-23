Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:LCFS opened at C$12.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.32. Tidewater Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$15.48. The company has a market cap of C$417.59 million and a P/E ratio of 57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

