Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Shares Down 3.3%

Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.29 and last traded at 0.30. Approximately 97,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 174,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.31.

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

