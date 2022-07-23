Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $55.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.42.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 140,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.