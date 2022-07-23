Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $123.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMTNF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

