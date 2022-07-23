Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.