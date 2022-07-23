Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,842 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day moving average of $283.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

