TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 44 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.90% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

