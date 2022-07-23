Truist Financial Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of BIIB opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average is $210.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

