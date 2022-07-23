Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

ELS opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.