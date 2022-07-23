Truist Financial Trims HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Target Price to $165.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.33.

NYSE:HEI opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $142.23. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. HEICO has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $159.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 187,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

