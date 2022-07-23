Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

