Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.58.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
