UBS Group Increases Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €8.90

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €8.60 ($8.69) to €8.90 ($8.99) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.10) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.88) to €8.20 ($8.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($9.80) target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

