UBS Group Lowers ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €370.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €400.00 ($404.04) to €370.00 ($373.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASMIY. Redburn Partners cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.00.
ASM International Price Performance
Shares of ASM International stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.14.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
