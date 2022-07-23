UBS Group Lowers Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Price Target to CHF 1,360

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from CHF 1,820 to CHF 1,360 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Forbo Price Performance
FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Forbo has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.
About Forbo
