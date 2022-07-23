UBS Group Lowers Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Price Target to CHF 1,360

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from CHF 1,820 to CHF 1,360 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Forbo Price Performance

FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Forbo has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Get Forbo alerts:

About Forbo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.